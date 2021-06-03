Newspaper headlines: Holiday 'chaos' and 'alarm' over new variants

Newspaper headlines: Holiday 'chaos' and 'alarm' over new variantsBy BBC NewsStaffPublished52 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingimage captionChanges to the UK's restrictions on travel abroad dominate the front pages. The Daily Express says the plans of millions were "left in tatters" after the government announced Portugal would be removed from the green list, meaning travellers must quarantine on their return to the UK. No new destinations will be added to the green list, with Transport Secretary Grant Shapps saying he did not want to put plans to ease domestic restrictions at risk by opening up foreign travel too soon.image captionIn what the Daily Mail describes as a "devastating day for the travel industry", seven more countries were also added to the red list, which requires people to quarantine in a hotel for 10 days on their return to the UK. The paper says it leaves Gibraltar as the only realistic destination for Britons to visit without quarantining.image caption"Britain is grounded" is the headline for the Metro, which says millions of people desperate for a sunshine break in Europe have had their hopes "dashed". It says travel bosses are infuriated by the changes to the traffic light list and airline shares have tumbled.image captionThe changes have plunged the holiday plans of thousands into "chaos", according to the Daily Mirror. But a poll for the paper found 81% of people wanted anyone returning to the UK from abroad to isolate.image captionThe Daily Star accuses ministers of being "clueless clowns" for "ruining" summer holidays abroad. It says Britons are "ticked off" after Portugal was removed from the green list.image caption"Holiday in the UK to save 21 June" is the message on the front of the i, which suggests a trade-off between tougher restrictions on travelling abroad and plans to ease the lockdown in England. The paper says Britons are now scrambling to book flights home to avoid quarantining on their return when the rules change at 04:00 BST on Tuesday.image captionOthers are rushing to cancel trips after Portugal, after bookings soared in recent weeks, according to the Times. The paper interprets the removal of the country from the green list as a sign holidays abroad will be unlikely for many this summer.image captionThe decision on Portugal was taken because of concerns over a new Covid variant, being referred to as the Nepalese variant, the Telegraph reports. However, ministers admitted it was not known whether the new variant was more transmissible or a bigger risk to those vaccinated than the Indian variant from which it derived, the paper adds. Its front page also features a picture of Prime Minister Boris Johnson receiving his second coronavirus jab.image captionIt comes as new data suggests the Delta variant, first identified in India and now dominant in the UK, is much more likely to cause serious illness, the Guardian reports. The variant also appears to be circulating more rapidly within schools but Public Health England stressed more data was needed, the paper adds.Sign up for a morning briefing direct to your inboxHARMFUL STEREOTYPES: From Psycho to Skyfall, Inside Cinema looks at the camp villain tropeTHE PACT: What really happened that night?