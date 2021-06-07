Newspaper headlines: 'Battle to save 21 June' and a royal 'gran gesture'

The Daily Mail also highlights Mr Hancock's words with the headline: "don't wobble now, ministers!" It says Conservative MPs reacted "with fury" to the prospect of a delay. It quotes the Tory MP, Sir Desmond Swayne, saying the more the government "moves the goalposts, the more people will be made redundant". In an editorial, the paper argues that the positive data is overwhelming and the vaccines have broken the link between Covid and serious illness. So why, it asks, is Mr Hancock, "strangely addicted to lockdown?"