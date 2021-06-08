Newspaper headlines: 21 June lockdown easing date 'to be delayed'By BBC NewsStaffPublished1 hour agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingimage captionThe lockdown easing planned for 21 June in England could be delayed for a fortnight, Tuesday's Times reports. It says Prof Chris Whitty and Sir Patrick Vallance gave a briefing to ministers that was described as "fairly grim" by one source. The source says they expect a delay of between two weeks and a month, but that as long as the reopening takes place before the summer holidays then the political fallout is likely to be limited.image captionThe i newspaper carries some positive coronavirus news. It reports new figures showing only 2% of people admitted to hospital with the Delta variant in England were fully vaccinated. The rest were unvaccinated or had only had one dose. The paper calls it the "clearest sign yet that the jabs are breaking the link between infections and serious disease".image caption"We are on the home straight," reads the Mirror's equally positive headline, which is a quote from NHS England boss Sir Simon Stevens. The paper reports on the news that under-30s in England are being offered their first coronavirus jab from today. However it adds that experts are warning that a third wave of the virus has begun.image captionThe Metro leads with an official report saying NHS workers are "burnt-out" and many will leave, threatening the health service's future. The report from MPs warns that the NHS had up to 130,000 unfilled vacancies before the pandemic, and shortages in the health and care system are likely to double in the next five years as stressed out staff walk away. Staff levels are determined by ministers haggling over budgets, not healthcare needs, the report adds.image captionThe Daily Express reports the news that the first new treatment for Alzheimer's disease for nearly 20 years has been approved by regulators in the United States. The paper calls the dementia drug "game-changing" and says that it will "give hope to millions of sufferers".image captionThe vice president of the European Commission has written in the Telegraph warning that the EU will start a trade war with Britain if Boris Johnson overrides the Brexit deal so that British sausages can still be sold in Northern Irish shops. The UK has already acted unilaterally to extend grace periods on Irish Sea border checks for parcels and supermarket goods, and the Telegraph says it understands ministers are also considering doing it for chilled meats like sausages and mince. Any such action would enrage the EU, it adds.image captionThe Guardian reports the latest on the rebel Conservative MPs who want to overturn the government's cuts to foreign aid. The paper says Boris Johnson has "set himself on collision course" with many of his MPs, after No 10 suggested it would defy an order by the Commons Speaker to give MPs a vote on the issue. As senior figures including ex-PM Theresa May are expected to condemn the cuts in a debate later, the Guardian suggests it will be embarrassing for Mr Johnson ahead of the G7 summit this week.image captionThe G7 group of countries - seven of the world's richest economies - are "plotting a raid" to try to get Amazon to pay more corporate tax, the Financial Times reports. Last week the G7 agreed a deal to make big companies pay more tax in the countries where they do business. The FT says that although Amazon appears to fall outside the profit margin threshold set by the G7 plan, there is an idea to treat Amazon's cloud computing division as a separate entity which could mean Amazon pays more.image captionAnd the Daily Star takes aim at actor and activist Laurence Fox, calling him a "prize plum" for saying he hopes England flop at this month's Euros tournament because of players' decision to take the knee before matches. Some England players have taken a knee in warm-up games to show solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.Sign up for a morning briefing direct to your inbox