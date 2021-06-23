Newspaper headlines: Drama aboard HMS Defender, and manslaughter PC

Newspaper headlines: Drama aboard HMS Defender, and manslaughter PCBy BBC NewsStaffPublished1 hour agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingimage captionSeveral newspapers picture the British warship HMS Defender, which was shadowed by Russian aircraft and ships as it sailed near Crimea. One of the Daily Mail's journalists was on board at the time and has written an account of how" bursts of cannon fire rang out" as Russian jets "menaced the UK destroyer". Sailors frantically pulled on flame retardant suits and body armour, the paper adds. It describes it the "most alarming escalation" of UK-Russian tensions since the Salisbury poisonings.image captionThe Times says Britain has responded defiantly following the military confrontation. Defence Secretary Ben Wallace tells the paper that the Navy "will always uphold the international law of the sea and will not be impeded on innocent passage". The paper also quotes a defence source as saying: "We chose that route and are free to choose it again."image captionThe Financial Times reports that Germany and France have called for the EU to engage more closely with Russia, perhaps by inviting President Vladimir Putin to an EU summit. Mr Putin has not attended a summit since Russia annexed Crimea in 2014. "We must keep the channels of communication open," said German Chancellor Angela Merkel.image captionThe Guardian leads with the verdict in the trial of police officer Benjamin Monk, who was found guilty of the manslaughter of ex-footballer Dalian Atkinson. Mr Atkinson died in 2016 after a stand-off with West Mercia police officers outside his father's home. The Guardian says it is the first time in 35 years that a British police officer has been convicted of manslaughter while on duty.image captionMr Atkinson's family called the verdict a "watershed moment" in the campaign against the use of excessive force by police, the Metro says. The former Aston Villa striker's family added that they were "hugely relieved the whole country now knows the truth".image captionThe Daily Telegraph reports that German Chancellor Angela Merkel has "threatened to scupper hopes" of summer holidays in Europe, by urging EU countries to introduce quarantine for Britons. Her comments come as the UK prepares to give an update on its own travel rules, the paper says, and that the Balearic Islands, Malta and some Caribbean islands could be added to the green list.image captionThe i newspaper says that Health Secretary Matt Hancock has a "daunting battle" on the way over the planned Health and Social Care Bill. The paper says part of the bill would return control of NHS England to the health secretary, but it suggests he might face opposition from his own colleagues. It quotes one Conservative MP as saying: "Do I want the secretary of state to have even more power? What do you think?"image captionThe Daily Express's top story is on the annual accounts published by the Royal Family, which show the Prince of Wales carried on supporting the Duke and Duchess of Sussex with money in the months after they stepped back as senior royals. The Express says it comes after Prince Harry said his family cut him off financially.image captionThe Daily Mirror's front page is dedicated to some of the positive stories that have come out of the pandemic. It reports on 1,000 small acts of kindness carried out by ordinary Britons. "They're proof of the warmth and generosity that remains the spirit of our nation," it says.image captionThere's more optimism on the front page of the Daily Star. The paper says it has consulted its psychic seagull who has predicted that England will beat Germany in a penalty shootout in next Tuesday's match. "We're so confident of his skills we are printing nest weeks P1 today," the Star adds.Sign up for a morning briefing direct to your inbox