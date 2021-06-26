Newspaper headlines: 'Matt finished' as 'humiliated' Hancock quits

Newspaper headlines: 'Matt finished' as 'humiliated' Hancock quitsBy BBC NewsStaffPublished7 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingimage captionMatt Hancock's resignation as health secretary dominates the Sunday papers. The Sun, which broke the story that Mr Hancock had kissed aide Gina Coladangelo in his ministerial office last month, leads with the headline: "Matt finished." Labelling the former minister a "hypocrite" over his breach of social distancing guidance, the Sun on Sunday reports that Mr Hancock and his wife of 15 years, Martha, have split following the revelations.image captionThe Mail on Sunday reports that a friend of Mr Hancock told the paper that he and Ms Coladangelo were "in love". The friend said: "It all started in May, but it is serious." Meanwhile, Sajid Javid has returned to Cabinet as the government's new health secretary.image captionDetails of Mr Hancock's separation from his wife have "enraged" party members in his West Suffolk constituency, the Sunday Times says. The paper adds that Conservative insiders predict he might be deselected as an MP at the next election. And according to the paper, Mr Hancock is facing an investigation after using a personal email account rather than an official one during the pandemic. This would breach government guidelines, the paper adds.image captionMr Hancock's departure comes after a "day of humiliation", the Observer reports. Senior Conservatives had been noticeably silent over Mr Hancock's future, the paper notes, adding that this was seemingly because they wanted to gauge the strength of public opinion among their own constituents. Mr Hancock's resignation, which he had reportedly been considering since Friday, is described by the paper as a "massive blow" to Boris Johnson's authority after the prime minister initially stood by the former health secretary.image captionHowever, the Sunday Telegraph says that many Conservative MPs broke ranks on Saturday to publicly call for Mr Hancock to resign. Sources told the paper that Sir Graham Brady, who chairs the 1922 Committee of backbenchers, was preparing to tell the chief whip that Mr Hancock must go.image captionIn the end, according to the Sunday Mirror, it was the fact that "his Tory pals deserted him" that sealed Mr Hancock's fate. The paper's headline uses the same "Matt finished" wordplay as favoured by the subs at the Sun.image captionThe Sunday Express says Mr Hancock was "forced to quit" as it highlights the fact that the "furious backlash" against him included threats by Tory party donors that they could pull their funding.image captionThe Daily Star Sunday - which has long caricatured Mr Hancock as a clown-like figure with the nickname Coco - used the headline "Tears of a clown" to mark his departure from the political stage. Its story reports he "finally did the sensible thing" by resigning but adds "Can't say we will miss ya...."image captionAnd in reference to Dominic Cummings' recent criticism of Mr Hancock, the Sunday People opts for the headline "Hopeless and jobless".Sign up for a morning briefing direct to your inbox