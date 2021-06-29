Newspaper headlines: 'Three Lions Thump Old Enemy' and 'Time to Dream'By BBC NewsStaffPublished17 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingimage captionOne story dominates Wednesday's papers - England's latest Euro 2020 victory, which ended a 55-year wait for a knockout tie win over Germany. England struck twice late on to win the game, sending them through to the quarter-finals. The Daily Mirror splashes with an image of the team piling on captain Harry Kane, who scored his first goal of the tournament in the final minutes.image captionRaheem Sterling, who scored the first goal of the game and his third of the tournament, stars on the Sun's front page. His breakthrough moment sent England's fans, with more than 40,000 inside Wembley, into wild celebrations.image caption"By George, We Did It!" cries the Daily Mail, which features an image of Prince George celebrating at Wembley. The seven-year-old royal joined the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at the game.image captionThe Metro says the Three Lions ended a "55-year curse" with their win. It marked the first knockout victory over England's old rivals Germany since the 1966 World Cup final.image captionAnd there's a historic souvenir edition of the Daily Star headlined: "England Don't Lose to Germany."image captionElsewhere, the Daily Telegraph leads for a second day running on England's school self-isolation system. The paper says children from the most deprived areas are hit hardest by being forced to self-isolate amid the coronavirus pandemic. Youngsters in the most disadvantaged parts of the country are almost twice as likely to be forced to self-isolate as their peers in wealthier areas, it says.image captionThe Times also leads with schools, reporting that Gavin Williamson is preparing to scrap pupil bubbles in line with the easing of other restrictions. But, it adds, this will not be until September and absences are expected to continue to rise in the last weeks of the summer term. The latest official figures showed more than 375,000 pupils - about one in 20 - were out of school for Covid-related reasons, up by more than 130,000 in a week. Absences have quadrupled during June.image captionThe Guardian reports on a "jaw-dropping" fall in life expectancy in England's poorest areas. Sir Michael Marmot, director of the UCL Institute for Health Equity, has revealed the Covid death rate in Greater Manchester was 25% higher than the England average during the year to March, it says.image captionAccording to the i newspaper, vaccine stockpiling is under way to help the UK live with Covid-19. The country's Vaccine Taskforce is buying up jab stocks, as ministers and the NHS ramp up preparations for a booster programme in the autumn that could also include a flu campaign, the paper says.image captionThe Daily Express gives its lead to outrage over video footage which appears to show England's chief medical officer, Prof Chris Whitty, being accosted by two men in a park. Police are investigating the video, which shows two men laughing and jeering as they grab hold of Prof Whitty, who struggles to free himself. The Met Police said it happened in St James's Park in London on Sunday and all those involved had been spoken to.image captionAnd finally, the Financial Times reports that ministers will later unveil a post-Brexit state aid scheme to support industry. It says the government will use a "simpler" system of state subsidies to turbo-charge or prop up selected industries.Sign up for a morning briefing direct to your inbox