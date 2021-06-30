Newspaper headlines: 'Jab in each arm' plans, and 'mass events fear'By BBC NewsStaffPublished1 hour agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingimage captionThe Times splashes with plans for a Covid vaccine booster programme in the UK. Half the population will be offered a third coronavirus jab alongside the flu vaccine from September to reduce the risk of more restrictions this winter, it reports. All adults aged 50 and over will be urged to have the vaccines, which is likely to mean receiving one in each arm. Offering under-50s third doses has not been ruled out, it adds, but is less urgent.image captionThe Daily Mail also leads on booster jabs, which it says could be "mix and match". The paper also runs a large image of Andy Murray falling foul to Wimbledon's slippery grass, but says he is "down but not out" after his victory over Oscar Otte.image captionThe i newspaper reports that schools will be told to treat Covid like the flu. Pupils must go to classes next year unless they show symptoms of Covid-19, under plans being considered by the government, the paper claims. It also says that ministers are set to abandon classroom bubbles and mass isolation on 19 July in line with the planned date for ending lockdown restrictions in England.image captionThe Daily Telegraph leads with a story about England's school Covid self isolation system for a third day. Head teachers have been told to stop sending "whole school bubbles" home to self isolate when just one pupil tests positive for coronavirus, it says. On Wednesday, Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said he wanted the school "bubble" system in England removed as soon as possible, as rising numbers of pupils are being sent home to isolate. A Downing Street spokesman declined to say whether bubbles would be scrapped, either in September or as part of changes to restrictions potentially from 19 July.image captionThere are fears over the safety of mass events after 1,300 Scotland fans who travelled to London for a Euro 2020 match tested positive for coronavirus, according to the Guardian. Data published by Public Health Scotland on Wednesday showed that 1,991 people who later tested positive had attended one or more Euro 2020 events during their infection period, the paper says. And nearly two-thirds of cases reported travelling to London for a Euro 2020 event, including 397 people who were at Wembley for the England v Scotland fixture on 18 June.image captionMetro focuses on England's upcoming Euro 2020 quarter final against Ukraine, with the headline: "Three Lions Go To Rome Alone." It reports that England must play their next match in Rome without the army of fans who "roared them to victory" over Germany at Wembley - "and face a stadium filled with fanatical Ukrainians". Covid travel restrictions mean that fans in the UK have been told not to travel to the game. But UK nationals living in Europe can buy tickets for Saturday's match through the Uefa website.image captionThe Sun also looks ahead to England's Rome clash, with a playful front page featuring Harry Kane mocked up as film icon Michael Caine. "My name is Harry Caine... and we're going to do an Italian Job on Ukraine," it says, in reference to Caine's 1969 film The Italian Job. It comes after the England captain said: "We'll do everything we can to make it a good night."image caption"Reunited for Mum," says the Daily Mirror, as the Duke of Cambridge and Duke of Sussex are set to unveil a statue of their mother at Kensington Palace later - on what would have been her 60th birthday. It will be the first time they have appeared together at an event since the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral in April.image captionThe Daily Express says Prince Harry has been urged to "reconcile" with Prince William in tribute to their mother. The unveiling of the statue comes at a time of family turmoil.image captionThe Financial Times reports that the UK is set to secure an exemption for financial services from new global rules on taxing multinationals, in a move that would ensure that the City of London's large banks did not pay more tax on their profits in other countries.image captionFinally, the Daily Star carries a story about celebrity Botox trends.Sign up for a morning briefing direct to your inbox