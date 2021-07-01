Newspaper headlines: 'Reunited for Diana' and 'Freedom Day warning'By BBC NewsStaffPublished35 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingimage captionThe majority of Friday's front pages feature the Dukes of Cambridge and Sussex, who have united to unveil a statue of Diana, Princess of Wales. Princes William and Harry came together on Thursday for a ceremony in Kensington Palace's redesigned Sunken Garden, on what would have been their mother's 60th birthday. Harry, who lives in the US with his wife, the Duchess of Sussex, and their two children, arrived in the UK last week to complete his quarantine ahead of the event.image caption"Princess and the peace" is the Sun's interpretation of the ceremony. It marked the dukes' first appearance together since the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral in April. Prince Harry has hinted at difficulties between him and Prince William since stepping back from royal duties last year.image captionThe Daily Mirror splashes with the dukes' tribute to their mother on Thursday. The pair said in a statement: "Every day, we wish she were still with us." They also said they hoped the statue would "be seen forever as a symbol of her life and her legacy" and thanked "all those around the world who keep our mother's memory alive".image captionHowever, the Daily Mail says Princes William and Harry were "together... but still so far apart". There was "precious little time for a glass of bubbly" after the ceremony and "certainly no heart to heart", according to the newspaper's royal editor Rebecca English.image captionElsewhere, focus shifts to the latest coronavirus developments. Boris Johnson has warned that "extra precautions" may be needed after the planned lifting of England's lockdown on 19 July, amid rising Covid cases, the i newspaper reports. But there is travel hope as the PM has said "double jabs will be a liberator" for those wishing to travel over the summer.image captionThe Daily Express calls the prime minister's comments his warning on the "final furlong". Speaking on a visit to a new Nissan plant in Sunderland, Boris Johnson said he would set out in the next few days what step four of the roadmap out of lockdown - due in just over two weeks - will look like.image captionThe Times claims Germany is preparing to relax restrictions on British travellers entering the country before a meeting between the PM and German chancellor Angela Merkel later. Since late May, Germany has made entry from Britain "largely impossible" in a bid to control the spread of the Delta variant, it adds. The newspaper also carries a story saying ministers have drawn up "radical" plans to reduce carbon emissions that would increase gas bills and the cost of running a car by hundreds of pounds a year.image captionThe prime minister has called for parents to be patient over the ending of the school bubble system, the Daily Telegraph reports. The paper is campaigning for ministers to "take action to bring to an end the disruption in schools" - as rising numbers of pupils are being sent home to isolate.image captionClimate scientists are warning that "nowhere is safe" from the kind of extreme heat events that have hit the western US and Canada, the Guardian reports, alongside a striking image of firefighters battling a blaze near the Santa Fe dam in California. Experts say that as the climate crisis pushes global temperatures higher, all societies - from northern Siberia to Europe, Asia to Australia - must prepare for more extreme weather events, according to the paper.image captionThe FT says the world's leading economies have agreed on a global minimum corporate tax rate, and reports that the government is facing the first significant legal challenge to its post-Brexit state aid and trade policy.image captionAnd finally, the Daily Star claims "aliens have been in dogfights with French Top Guns".Sign up for a morning briefing direct to your inbox