Newspaper headlines: Mask laws 'to be axed', and 'Lions roar in Rome'

image captionSeveral of Sunday's front pages look ahead to the next - and final - stage of lockdown measures easing in England. According to the Sunday Telegraph, Boris Johnson has approved plans to end the mandatory wearing of masks from 19 July. Ministers are preparing to replace legal restrictions with "common sense", the paper adds, with the one-metre-plus rule also expected to be ditched. The PM is preparing to say this week that the link between coronavirus infections and hospital admissions has been broken, the paper says.image captionThe requirement to scan a QR code when entering a bar, restaurant, gym, hairdresser, museum or other venue will also be scrapped from 19 July, the Sunday Times reports. The government is planning to drop regulations that require businesses to collect customers' details for contact tracing. It will reduce the number of people forced to self-isolate for 10 days after being informed by the NHS Test and Trace app that they have come into contact with a positive Covid case. Parties and mass events, such as music festivals, will also be allowed, the paper adds.image captionHealth Secretary Sajid Javid has written in the Mail on Sunday, saying that opening up will make the country healthier. "The economic arguments for opening up are well known, but for me, the health arguments are equally compelling," Mr Javid writes. The paper notes that his approach is a "sharp change in tone" to that of his predecessor, Matt Hancock.image captionAnd the Sunday Express hails "the return of common sense" as it also reports that mask laws will be ditched on 19 July. The paper says it understands that Mr Johnson will say people must "learn to live with Covid" as they do with other diseases, such as the flu.image captionAll the papers celebrate England's 4-0 win against Ukraine in Euro 2020, earning the Three Lions a place in the final four. "Lions roar in Rome," the Sunday Mirror says, accompanied by a photo of players rejoicing. "Semi gods," the paper calls them, as England reach the Euro semi-finals for the first time in 25 years.image caption"We Kane, we saw, we conquered" is the headline dominating the front of the Sunday People - a reference to England captain Harry Kane's two goals in Saturday's quarter-final. Harry Maguire and Jordan Henderson scored the remaining shots. England will face Denmark at Wembley on Wednesday.image captionAnd the Daily Star Sunday continues its tongue-in-cheek humour regarding the England captain's "lucky balls". After encouraging its readers to rub a photo of Kane holding two golden footballs on Saturday, the Star says it worked.