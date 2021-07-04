Newspaper headlines: PM to reveal unlocking plans, and 'George Cross for NHS'By BBC NewsStaffPublished1 hour agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingimage captionSeveral papers lead with details of measures which are expected to be lifted in England after 19 July. "Freedom is in your hands now" is the headline dominating the front of the Daily Mail as the paper focuses on Prime Minister Boris Johnson's position that we must learn to live with Covid - as we do with the flu. The PM is due to unveil further details at a press conference on Monday, including dropping the work from home order, the one-metre-plus rule and the face mask requirement, the paper says. But Mr Johnson has warned that "the pandemic is not over" and cases will continue to rise in the coming weeks.image captionThe Daily Telegraph says it understands that government guidance will still say people should consider wearing a face covering in crowded, enclosed spaces. And the paper says ministers will warn that some shops and public transport services may continue to enforce the wearing of masks. According to the Telegraph, ministers say the control of the pandemic will be handed from the state telling people "what to do" to citizens "taking responsibility".image captionBut scientific advisers have warned that lifting most of the restrictions later this month will be like building new "variant factories", the Guardian says. Other changes to be announced include allowing fully vaccinated people to travel to amber-list countries without the need to self-isolate when they return, according to the paper, as well as dropping the need for those who have been double jabbed to self-isolate if they have come into contact with a positive case.image captionOne health expert has called the lifting of all restrictions "absolutely bonkers", according to the Daily Mirror, as the paper reports that scientists fear it could lead to a deadly spike.image captionThe Times says it has confirmed reports that the policy requiring pupils to stay at home if a child in their bubble tests positive for coronavirus will end. It will also no longer be necessary to scan a QR code when visiting a pub or restaurant. Meanwhile, a prominent pollster has said that "wokeism" and culture wars could become the biggest dividing line in British politics following a study of voter attitudes.image captionIn other news, the NHS will be awarded the George Cross by the Queen for heroism during the pandemic, Metro reports. It is the third time a group has been given the nation's highest honour for gallantry, the paper adds. "Collectively, over more than seven decades, you have supported the people of our country with courage, compassion and dedication, demonstrating the highest standards of public service," a handwritten message from the Queen reads.image captionThe Daily Express also leads with the George Cross news as the NHS is honoured on its 73rd anniversary. The award has triggered calls for Health Secretary Sajid Javid to give NHS staff a pay rise of at least 5%. "Now sort the pay rise they deserve health secretary," the paper exclaims.image captionThe i's lead story centres on ministers pushing for a complete ban on smartphones in all schools by 2022. Some head teachers have voiced concern the ban could infringe on schools' autonomy. The children's commissioner has supported a move for "Wi-Fi connectable devices" to be left at home, the paper adds, calling them a "distraction".image captionMeanwhile, ride-hailing app Didi has been ordered off China's app stores by the country's cyberspace regulator, the Financial Times reports. It comes just days after the Chinese tech giant launched its shares in New York. The Cyberspace Administration of China said that Didi's app had "problems of seriously violating laws on collecting and using personal information".image captionStill revelling in England's quarter-final win against Ukraine on Saturday, the Sun now looks ahead to the team's semi-final against Denmark. "Best bar none" is the paper's front page headline. It carries comments from former England player Stuart Pearce who has said the current Three Lions team is better than his Euro 1996 squad.image captionAnd the Daily Star has claimed a UFO was spotted hovering over England for 10 seconds. "Not now ET," reads its headline, adding: "We have a semi to win."Sign up for a morning briefing direct to your inbox