Newspaper headlines: 'We Kane be heroes' and 'jab gap to be cut'

image captionA good luck message from senior royals to the England team leads the Mail on Sunday. The paper says a "rousing message" from the Queen praised the "spirit, commitment and pride" of the squad ahead of Sunday's Euro 2020 final against Italy. It notes Prince William has also sent his best wishes to England in a message that the paper says captures "the mood of a nervously expectant nation".image caption"For Queen and country" says the Sunday Express. It describes the Queen's message as "heartfelt" and notes how Her Majesty referred to her presentation of the World Cup to England captain Bobby Moore in 1966.image captionEngland captain Harry Kane is depicted as a victorious Julius Caesar on the Daily Star Sunday's front page. The paper says "a proud country is watching" on a "day of destiny" for Kane and the rest of the team.image captionA roaring lion adorns the Sunday People as it describes the squad as the "pride of England".image caption"We Kane be heroes" says the Sunday Mirror.image captionThe Queen's message leads the Sunday Telegraph which also carries supportive words from Boris Johnson and Sir Keir Starmer. Elsewhere, the paper reports a warning from new Health Secretary Sajid Javid who says internal projections estimate hospital waiting lists could top 13 million in months.image captionThe gap between coronavirus jabs could be shortened to just four weeks in a bid to drive up inoculations amongst young men, the Sunday Times reports. It says Downing Street is keen to accelerate the rollout of second doses to build up protection ahead of the planned easing of most remaining curbs in England on 19 July. The England football team and YouTube influencers are to be enlisted to back the jabs, it reports.image captionThe Observer reports a new opinion poll as suggesting half of the public want some Covid rules to stay in place in England. It says doctors are demanding face mask mandates remain inside hospitals and regional mayors are urging their continued use on public transport. Ahead of the Euro 2020 final, the Observer says England manager Gareth Southgate has told the team to stay calm amid the hype.