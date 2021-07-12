Newspaper headlines: 'Ugly face of football' and 'freedom day' in England

Newspaper headlines: 'Ugly face of football' and 'freedom day' in EnglandBy BBC NewsStaffPublished36 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingimage captionThe Daily Mirror is among the papers reporting on the racist abuse of England players after Sunday night's European Championship final against Italy. It says the return of the "ugly face of football" had "sickened the nation - and damaged England's chances of hosting the World Cup" in 2030.image captionMarcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka are pictured in three corners of an England flag on the front of the Sun, surrounding the headline "we've got your back". The paper says the nation "united behind" the players in response to the abuse.image captionThe Metro reports that England's Tyrone Mings accused Home Secretary Priti Patel of encouraging racist fans. It says she tweeted that she was "disgusted" by the abuse "just weeks after she criticised players" for taking the knee on the pitch. The paper brands the abuse "unforgivable".image captionThe Financial Times features a picture of people adding messages of support to a mural of Marcus Rashford in Manchester, which was sprayed with offensive graffiti after Sunday night's match. But the paper leads on Covid after ministers confirmed that England will move to the final stage of easing restrictions on 19 July. It says the prime minister has "shifted responsibility for tackling the rapidly spreading virus to companies and individuals".image captionBoris Johnson's decision to lift restrictions comes despite warnings from government scientific advisers that the "exit wave" could result in more than 200 deaths a day, says the Guardian. The paper also says there was a "marked shift of emphasis" when it comes to face coverings, with the prime minister now saying he would "expect and recommend" that they be worn in crowded indoor spaces.image captionThe Times also leads on concerns from scientists, with predictions of up to 4,800 people being admitted to hospital every day. The paper says ministers "made clear" they did not want employees to be brought back to offices in one go next week.image captionThe Daily Mail's front page asks how long freedom will last, focusing on Mr Johnson's urge for caution. The prime minister "warned Covid curbs could return in September if new freedoms are abused", the paper says.image captionEngland has been given the "green light for freedom day" on 19 July, the Daily Express reports - but the prime minister has asked people to "go easy".image captionThe i says ministers have been accused of a "survival of the fittest" approach, with nearly four million clinically extremely vulnerable people being advised to avoid those who have not been fully vaccinated.image captionThe Daily Telegraph reports that Covid passports are to be introduced after the prime minister said nightclubs and other venues with large crowds would be encouraged to use status certification. The paper remarks that it is a "climbdown" after the vaccines minister said in February that ministers were "not planning" to introduce a passport.image captionAnd the Daily Star declares that it is, in fact, coming home. And by "it", it means the sun. The UK will "swelter" in a "heat bulge" with temperatures hotter than Italy, it says, asking: "That makes us the real winners, right?"Sign up for a morning briefing direct to your inbox