Newspaper headlines: 'Mask chaos' and UK set to 'sizzle' in heatwave

Newspaper headlines: 'Mask chaos' and UK set to 'sizzle' in heatwaveBy BBC NewsStaffPublished1 hour agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingimage captionThe Mirror says there is "mask chaos" after mayors and political leaders across England called for face masks to continue to be worn on public transport, despite coronavirus rules easing from Monday. The paper says the prime minister's plans to ditch face coverings on buses, trains and trams are in "tatters".image captionThe Metro points out Mayor of London Sadiq Khan is among the leaders calling for masks to stay, and points out Transport Secretary Grant Shapps "urged rail firms to follow suit".image captionThe Times says firms are calling Covid rules a "mess" after the government said face masks "are expected to be worn in shops and at work and table service should remain in bars" after 19 July. Businesses say they are being "left in legal limbo", according to the paper.image captionThe Daily Express hails a "sizzling summer" on its front page. Next to a picture of people enjoying the sun on Bournemouth beach, the paper reports that a "£30bn staycation boom" is coinciding with a heatwave arriving this weekend.image captionThe prime minister has been accused of an "expensive vanity project" after a "Brexit jet" that was meant to promote the UK abroad has been "rarely used", according to the i. The paper claims the plane, which it says had a "£900,000 paint job", has carried out one promotional role in five months.image captionThe Financial Times says Covid is "wreaking havoc on industry", with employees being told to stay at home by the NHS app. One business group boss tells the paper that some companies are missing 20% of their staff. It reports that several shifts at Nissan's plant in Sunderland have been cancelled in recent weeks.image captionA new report is recommending a "snack tax" on sugary and salty food, the Daily Mail reports. The paper says it could add £3.4bn to families' shopping bills every year, with a 9p increase on Mars bars and 87p rise on boxes of Frosties. It reports that the money would be used to pay for GPs to prescribe fruit, vegetables and cookery classes.image captionThe Daily Telegraph says green taxes are likely to be introduced on motoring and flying. It comes as the transport secretary unveiled a decarbonisation plan and pledged every vehicle on the roads would be zero-emissions "within decades", it says. It adds that motoring taxes could aim to offset the loss of fuel duty as the UK transitions to electric vehicles.image captionThere is "alarm" as the Amazon rainforest is now emitting more carbon dioxide than it is able to absorb, according to the Guardian. It says most of the emissions are caused by fires - and many are "deliberately set to clear land for beef and soy production".image caption"Chin chin!" the Star exclaims on a front page full of balloons and alcoholic drinks. The paper reports that "blinding new research" suggests that there are health benefits from drinking two glasses of wine or a can of beer every day.image captionThe Sun has an interview with a man who was filmed "putting a lit flare in his bum" in London on Sunday. The paper says he was able to "stroll into" Wembley Stadium, where the Euro 2020 final was being held, without a ticket.Sign up for a morning briefing direct to your inbox