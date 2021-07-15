Newspaper headlines: Britain's 'pingdemic paralysis' amid record isolation alerts

Newspaper headlines: Britain's 'pingdemic paralysis' amid record isolation alertsBy BBC NewsStaffPublished58 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingimage caption"Pinging it"' is how the Metro sums up the news that "thousands" of people have ditched the NHS Covid app after more than half a million isolation alerts were sent to people in England and Wales in a single week. The paper says that as "Freedom Day" approaches on 19 July - when almost all legal restrictions on social contact will be removed - ministers are "begging" the public not to delete the app as "less data would affect the government's ability to check the effect" of the lifting of rules.image captionThe Daily Telegraph leads on the "chaos" being caused by the NHS Covid app with its revelation that neighbours are having to self-isolate because the app can send alerts to people through walls. Insiders told the paper that the Bluetooth signal used by the app can be strong enough to go through walls - leading some people to have to isolate, despite never having come into face-to-face contact with a positive case. A No 10 spokesman reportedly said the numbers of cases were so small that they did not see it as "an issue".image captionThe Daily Mail says Britain is collapsing into "pingdemic paralysis" thanks to the NHS Covid app, leaving factories on the brink of shutting and hospitals forced to cancel operations because so many staff are self-isolating. The paper accuses the authorities of "heavy-handed" enforcement of Covid rules after police in a riot van attended the home of a 12-year-old girl to check she was isolating after a positive test - leading the Mail to ask "what kind of state are we in?"image captionIn a similar vein to the Mail, the Daily Mirror warns "Britain is grinding to a halt" as record alerts being sent out by the NHS Covid app have sparked a staffing "crisis" in workplaces.image captionThe i's front page reports that coronavirus testing labs are "buckling" under the strain of the UK's third wave, as almost 50,000 new infections were recorded on Thursday - the highest number since January.image captionThe "chaos" caused by the NHS Covid app alerts have put ministers "under pressure" to bring forward plans for fully vaccinated Britons to be exempt from self-isolation rules, according to the front page of the Daily Express.image captionPlans for a new tax to fund reforms of the social care system are being backed by the prime minister and could be agreed "within weeks", according to the Times. The paper says Boris Johnson reportedly told aides that a deal on the plans could be imminent - with Downing Street said to be keen to make an announcement to chime with the second anniversary of the PM's arrival in No 10. But the paper points out that "key elements of the policy have yet to be finalised", but says it will "likely" include a cap on the amount people have to pay towards their own care and extra funding to ensure more people get help and staff are better paid.image captionA photograph of people in Liege, Belgium, struggling through chest-high water is the focus of the Guardian's front page - which leads on the "catastrophic" flooding across western Europe. The deluges - caused by record rainfall - have left at least 58 people dead, "wrecked" buildings, and left dozens missing or stranded on rooftops, the paper says.image caption"Raid of shame" is how the Sun describes searches of two homes over the leaking of CCTV footage of ex-Health Secretary Matt Hancock kissing an aide in his office. The paper - which first revealed the images last month - brands the seizure of computers and other devices by the the UK's data watchdog, the Information Commissioner's Office, as an "attack on whistle-blowing".image captionThe Financial Times' lead story reports that Revolut, the London-based digital banking start-up, has become the UK's most valuable private tech company ever. The six-year-old firm reached a $33bn (£24bn) valuation in its latest funding round, making it more valuable than NatWest, one of the UK's biggest retail banks.image caption"Cheerful" Nasa scientists are warning that a "wobble" in the moon's orbit could "lead to a decade of disasters", according to the Daily Star, with the paper suggesting that the world may want to "give it some space".Sign up for a morning briefing direct to your inbox