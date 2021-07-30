Newspaper headlines: Summer breaks in Europe on 'brink' and 'hols hell'By BBC NewsStaffPublished3 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingimage captionThe Daily Telegraph reveals secret Whitehall documents showing NHS plans to refuse elderly care home residents hospital care in the event of a pandemic. People in their 70s would have treatment withdrawn in favour of "end of life pathways", according to the documents, which the paper says were created in 2017 and 2018 and sent to government advisers. Dr Moosa Qureshi - who obtained the documents - said it was "unprofessional" that medics were not told about the plans. The NHS said the strategy had not informed its pandemic response; while No 10 said the plans "never represented agreed government policy".image captionA combination of bad weather and Covid rules could spell "hols hell" for Britons hoping for a getaway this summer, according to the Daily Mirror's gloomy prediction. The paper says staycationers have been warned that August could be showery and cool - and those hoping for a trip to Spain could be disappointed as the country is headed for the so-called amber-plus list, meaning travellers would have to quarantine on their return to the UK.image captionThe Daily Mail goes one further, saying that France and Italy could join Spain on a new "danger list" as soon as next week - potentially "wrecking" the hopes of millions of British families hoping for a summer holiday in Europe. The paper says ministers' plans for an "amber watch list" have caused "uproar" in Whitehall and would see holidaymakers warned while they are abroad that certain amber list countries could move straight to the red list. This would see travellers face hotel quarantine on their return at a cost of £1,750 a head.image caption"Get jabbed or miss out" is how the i weekend sums up the government's impending warning to almost three million young people, who will be told to get their first Covid vaccination within days or face curbs on their lives later in the year. It also cites government scientists who say booster jabs will be required for years to maintain immunity.image captionThe Guardian's lead also focuses on Covid vaccinations with its report that ministers are facing increasing pressure to outlaw firms' "no jab no job" policies amid warnings that businesses could face legal action for discrimination. But the paper says top government figures appeared "relaxed" about companies following the example of US firms like Netflix and Facebook which intend to only allow fully vaccinated staff to enter their offices.image captionMillions of families could face the biggest rise in energy bills in a decade under an energy price cap rise due to be announced next week, according to the Times' top story. It warns the cost of gas and electricity is set to "soar" as the regulator Ofgem prepares to allow suppliers to increase prices by as much as 13% from October. The paper points out that the price hike is "particularly sensitive" for No 10 as the government works out how to fund the PM's vow to reach net-zero emissions by 2050.image captionThe Daily Express says there is "anger" among campaigners as record numbers of families are being "snared" by a "death tax trap" that it reports will give No 10 a £6bn windfall.image captionA "secretive" and "elite" club for Conservative party donors known as the Advisory Board having been holding "regular" meetings with Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak, according to the Financial Times' splash. The paper says some members of the club, which was developed by Tory co-chair Ben Elliot, have given at least £250,000 to the party, with one donor claiming that some members have used the meetings to call for spending cuts or lower taxes. Tory officials insisted fundraising has no bearing on policy.image captionThe Sun's front page claims an exclusive with its interview with Eastenders actor Sid Owen.image captionThe Daily Star is unhappy with attempts by the "pastry police" to ban pies at football matches, as it makes clear with its headline: "Who hate all the pies?"Sign up for a morning briefing direct to your inbox