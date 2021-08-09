Newspaper headlines: 'Climate code red' and 'top A-level grades soar'By BBC NewsStaffPublished46 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingimage captionA dramatic photograph showing desperate attempts to fight wildfires on the Greek island of Evia leads the Metro under the heading "code red for humanity". The paper describes a UN climate analysis as a "doomsday report" - noting its publication came as fires raged in Greece, Turkey and the southern US.image captionA similarly stark image leads the i paper - with bright red flames contrasted against its headline. The i says that the UN has found global warming is set to breach the 1.5C limit 10 years earlier than predicted - even in a "best-case scenario where the world acts now". The paper describes the report as the "most authoritative ever".image captionThe heartbreaking image of an elderly woman confronted by the devastating fires on Evia is on many front pages - including the Daily Mail's. The paper asks whether the UK can "lead world back from brink?" The Mail juxtaposes this with a report on the cost of coronavirus testing for foreign travel, which it says now amounts to five times the cost of cheap European flights.image captionThe climate crisis is "inevitable, unprecedented and irreversible" in the words of the Guardian. "The verdict is clear," its leader column says. "There is no more room for manoeuvre, delay or procrastination in dealing with a crisis that is this generation's responsibility to address."image captionThe Financial Times looks at potential solutions to the dire climate predictions. The paper says going beyond net zero to begin to remove carbon from the atmosphere could reduce global warming. But it notes that carbon removal technologies are deemed not to be ready yet to work at the scale required.image captionThe Daily Mirror's main image is split into four - showing the polar ice caps melting, wildfires, drought and floods. "We're killing Earth," it says. Elsewhere, its main story picks up on the BBC Panorama investigation into David Cameron's financial rewards from Greensill Capital before it went bust.image captionThe world should "wake up to red alert on climate crisis" according to Boris Johnson - who is quoted in the Daily Mirror.image captionThe Times says 49% of A-level results will be A* or A on Tuesday morning. The paper says it has learnt almost half of all results will be the two highest grades - higher than last year amid what it describes as "rampant grade inflation". Elsewhere, the paper pictures a smiling Queen at Balmoral Castle for her summer stay, which was cancelled last year due to Covid.image captionEducation Secretary Gavin Williamson has declared that A-level students "deserve" top grades, according to the Daily Telegraph. The paper describes his words as an "attempt to see off criticism about grade inflation". He writes in the paper that school leavers should be congratulated for their "resilience and determination" amid a year of disruption.image caption"Pedal of honour" is the Sun's headline as it reports that Olympic couple Jason and Laura Kenny will become a knight and a dameimage captionThe Daily Star has an irreverent take on the news that staff of the online grocer Ocado will be able to work abroad for up to one month a year. Picturing a man lying prone on a sun lounger with a cocktail in hand - its headline asks: "Another tough day at the office dear?"Sign up for a morning briefing direct to your inbox