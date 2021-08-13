Newspaper headlines: Gun licence questions after 'senseless massacre'By BBC NewsStaffPublished13 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingimage captionThe Times is among several papers to report that the gunman who killed five people, including a three-year-old girl and his own mother, had his gun licence returned by police last month after it was revoked over an assault allegation. The paper reports that Devon and Cornwall Police are being investigated after Jake Davison's shotgun certificate and shotgun were returned to him.image captionThe Daily Telegraph says police face "mounting questions" over why he was free to own such a weapon despite concerns over his mental health. Davison, who killed five people during a 12-minute "rampage" in a residential part of Plymouth, had posted videos espousing extreme misogynism, the paper says.image captionThe Daily Mail says there had been "mounting concerns" about Davison's mental health prior to the attack. Over recent months he had ranted online about mass shootings and expressed growing frustrations at still being a virgin, the paper reports.image captionThe Guardian says detectives also face questions over why they are treating the shooting as a domestic incident rather than a terror attack. The paper says Davison shared hate-filled views on Reddit forums.image captionLike several of the other papers, the Daily Express features an image of two of Davison's victims - Sophie Martyn and her father, Lee. The paper says they were shot at random as they walked home.image caption"Senseless" is the front-page headline on the Daily Mirror, which features another image of Sophie Martyn.image captionIn other news, working from home is unlikely to become a new legal right, the i reports. The paper says a change in the law to improve the work-life balance is edging closer, but ministers fear the permanent right to work from home could create unintended consequences.image captionElsewhere, the Financial Times says the Taliban stepped up its offensive in Afghanistan on Friday, encircling Kabul and capturing the country's second-largest city Kandahar. The Islamist group now controls at least 14 of the country's provincial capitals, the paper says.image captionAnd finally, the Daily Star reports that new research suggests being overweight - before the age of 60 - cannot be blamed on ageing. "It's not your metabolism," is the paper's headline.Sign up for a morning briefing direct to your inbox