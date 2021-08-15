Newspaper headlines: Gun owners 'should face online hate trawl' and Afghans flee

Newspaper headlines: Gun owners 'should face online hate trawl' and Afghans fleeBy BBC NewsStaffPublished1 hour agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingimage captionPolice should trawl through social media accounts of people applying for firearms licenses to prevent those with extremist views from having access to deadly weapons, a former chief of the Metropolitan Police has said. The comments from Lord Stevens comes after it emerged Plymouth gunman Jake Davison had a firearms licence, despite having a history of mental health problems and having posted hate-filled rants online about women.image captionThe Observer reports that residents in Afghanistan's capital, Kabul, are gripped by fear and searching for escape routes after the Taliban captured the country's fourth largest city. On Saturday, the whole of Logar province, just south of Kabul, and the capital of the Paktika province were seized by the militant group, the paper says.image captionThe BBC is to attempt to "make amends" for the Martin Bashir scandal by paying about £1.15m to a charity chosen by the Royal Family, the Mail on Sunday reports. The "unprecedented donation" comes after an inquiry by Lord Dyson in May found Bashir lied to obtain the 1995 interview on the BBC's Panorama programme, which was later covered up by a "woefully ineffective" internal investigation. The BBC and Kensington Palace have not commented on the report.More to follow.Sign up for a morning briefing direct to your inbox