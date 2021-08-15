Newspaper headlines: 'The West flees' as 'Taliban rule returns'By BBC NewsStaffPublished1 hour agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingimage captionAlmost all of the papers focus on the Taliban capturing Afghanistan's capital as the country's government collapsed. The Daily Telegraph says the militant group completed a "lightning takeover" of Afghanistan less than two weeks after seizing their first city in an offensive to recapture territory lost in the Allied invasion of 2001.image captionThe Guardian says the 20-year Western mission to Afghanistan collapsed in a single dramatic day. Amid scenes of panic, the Afghan president, Ashraf Ghani, fled the country and the US ambassador was evacuated to Kabul airport, abandoning the American embassy.image captionTumultuous scenes were reported at Kabul airport, the Financial Times says, as panicked city residents sought to fly out of Afghanistan and the US embassy warned of a deteriorating security situation. The paper notes that the Taliban's entry into Kabul was the culmination of an offensive in which the Islamist group often met little armed resistance.image caption"Escape from Kabul" is the Sun's headline. The paper says thousands of Britons were being airlifted out of the capital on Sunday night after the UK and US sped up their escape plans.image captionThe parachute regiment is leading the rescue of Britons, the Daily Express reports, as Prime Minister Boris Johnson recalled MPs to discuss the crisis.image captionThe Daily Mirror says the 600-strong force is helping 6,000 Britons to flee. The paper quotes Mr Johnson as saying the US withdrawal of troops had "accelerated things".image captionThe Metro reports that the Taliban have taken control and that in a "humiliating" echo of the end of the Vietnam war in 1975, helicopters had to airlift embassy staff to safety, the paper says.image captionThe Times says Afghanistan is now braced for a full-scale return to Taliban rule. Senior Taliban leaders have told the paper they will accept nothing less than "absolute power", dismissing calls to accept a transitional government to oversee a peaceful transfer of power.image captionThe i features a photo of members of the militant group on its front page, with the headline "Taliban rule returns to Afghanistan".image captionA photo of British soldiers carrying the coffin of Sgt Michael Lockett, who was killed in Helmand, appears on the front of the Daily Mail, along with the question: "What the hell did they all die for?" The paper notes that 457 British lives were lost during the West's 20-year occupation of the country. It says ministers have been accused of presiding over the biggest foreign policy catastrophe in 65 years.image captionAnd finally, in stark contrast to the rest of the papers, the Daily Star chooses to focus on the weather. The paper says just when we'd given up on this summer, experts have said a heatwave from Spain is on the way.Sign up for a morning briefing direct to your inbox