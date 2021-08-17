Newspaper headlines: UK's refugee plan 'big-hearted', or 'not enough'By BBC NewsStaffPublished43 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingimage captionWednesday's front pages continue to be dominated by the turmoil in Afghanistan. The Guardian leads on a new UK resettlement scheme for 20,000 Afghan refugees, which will prioritise women, children and religious minorities. However, the paper quotes a Whitehall source as saying most of the 20,000 are likely to have fled to neighbouring countries before being resettled in Britain over five years.image captionFocusing on the same story, the Times reports on Prime Minister Boris Johnson saying the resettlement scheme is in recognition of the "debt of gratitude" Britain owes Afghanistan. The paper says the plans will see 5,000 refugees come to Britain in its first year, prioritising those who are "most at risk of human rights abuses" by the Taliban. It adds that the scheme doesn't have an end date.image caption"Big-hearted Britain to take 20,000 refugees" declares the Daily Express, alongside a photo of an Afghan family fleeing to Kabul airport.image captionHowever, the Daily Mirror has a different take, saying Britain's pledge to take 20,000 refugees but only 5,000 this year "just isn't enough". It says the image on its front page shows an Afghan girl cradling her little brother "as her country descends into hell", accompanied by the headline "save them".image captionThe Daily Telegraph leads on Home Secretary Priti Patel urging other European countries to offer sanctuary to Afghans fleeing the Taliban. The paper suggests fears are growing that the number of Afghan refugees seeking to escape could lead to a new migrant crisis across the continent. In an article for the paper, Ms Patel says the UK wants to lead by example with its new resettlement scheme, but "we cannot do this alone".image caption"True courage" is the headline in the Metro, which says Afghan women have shown the world the true meaning of courage - by defending their rights at a protest in front of armed Taliban fighters. It says the women held up handwritten messages to the Taliban saying: "We want our rights. No force can ignore and stifle women."image captionThe Daily Mail reports that "terrified" Afghan interpreters were in hiding near Kabul airport as they waited to get flights to the UK. The paper says it received "frantic messages" from those trapped who said militant gunmen wanted to kill them before they could board RAF "mercy flights".image caption"Trust us, say Taliban" is the headline in the i newspaper, which also claims Afghan residents are in hiding as militia "raid homes and arrest activists". It quotes a Taliban spokesman as saying that violence was a "technical" problem, as well as insisting the Taliban won't harbour terrorists this time.image captionThe Financial Times claims the Taliban sought to strike a "moderate tone" as it pledged to protect the rights of women within the limits of Islamic law in the group's first press conference since it captured Kabul. The Taliban's spokesman also said the militants would not seek revenge against its opponents. However, the paper says it has been told by government workers in the capital that they, or their families, had already been harassed.image captionAnd away from Afghanistan, the Daily Star reports on more "pingdemic chaos" which it says has seen Nando's run out of chicken and left pubs with no beer - caused by HGV drivers having to isolate. The paper says it's good news "if you're a teetotal vegetarian... or a chicken".