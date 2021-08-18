Newspaper headlines: MPs condemn US president, and Johnson 'humiliated'By BBC NewsStaffPublished25 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingimage captionMost of the front pages lead on reaction from UK politicians to the crisis in Afghanistan. Cabinet ministers, MPs and the head of the armed forces united in their criticism of the Biden administration, according to the Times. The paper says politicians from across the political spectrum described the US withdrawal as "shameful" during an emergency House of Commons debate on the situation.image caption"Parliament holds the president in contempt" is the headline in the Daily Telegraph, which says MPs and peers united to deliver an "unprecedented rebuke" to a US president. The paper says Joe Biden was accused of "throwing us and everybody else to the fire" by pulling US troops out of Afghanistan, while he was also labelled "dishonourable" for his criticism of the troops he left behind to face the Taliban.image captionThe Guardian focuses on the criticism handed out to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who it says faced a "wall of fury from all wings of the Conservative party" over the UK's conduct in Afghanistan. It adds that 11 former cabinet ministers were among the dozens of MPs and peers expressing anger and frustration at Britain's failures in intelligence and preparation, during what it calls "a torrid session in the Commons".image caption"What did they do to deserve this?" asks the Daily Star on its front page, alongside a photo of an Afghan child looking anguished. "Take a long, hard look at the face of this little boy, Mr Johnson... shame on you - and that Joe Biden," the paper says.image caption"Johnson humiliated" is the take in the Daily Mirror, which says Tory MPs joined Labour to condemn the prime minister's "dire leadership" over Afghanistan.image captionThe Financial Times also leads on the prime minister coming under fire from MPs, which it describes as "stinging criticism". It says "powerful speeches" were delivered in Parliament by former soldiers, such as Tory Tom Tugendhat, who are now serving as MPs.image caption"Asleep at the wheel" is the headline in the Metro, which says the PM and the foreign secretary have been "shamed" for not grasping the speed of the Taliban's surge - and for being on holiday instead of driving the UK's actions. The paper quotes Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer as saying "you cannot co-ordinate an international response from the beach".image captionMr Johnson defending his handling of the Afghanistan crisis is the lead in the Daily Express, which says the PM insisted to MPs that the UK and its allies could not continue to support the Afghan army's fight against the Taliban once US troops had withdrawn.image captionThe Daily Mail claims Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab failed to make a "crucial phone call" while he was on holiday to get help airlifting translators out of Afghanistan. It suggests he was advised by senior officials that he, rather than a junior minister, should make the call to Afghan Foreign Minister Hanif Atmar requesting urgent assistance. The paper, however, says Mr Raab - who was on a family holiday in Crete - did not make the call. A Foreign Office response said he was "engaged on a range of other calls".image captionAnd the i newspaper describes the situation in Afghanistan as "hell on Earth". It says mothers, who were getting beaten by the Taliban outside Kabul airport, were throwing their babies over barbed wire to British service personnel. It quotes an Army officer as saying it was "awful", adding: "By the end of the night there wasn't one man among us who was not crying."