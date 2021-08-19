Newspaper headlines: 'Bad call, minister' as pressure increases on Raab

Newspaper headlines: 'Bad call, minister' as pressure increases on RaabBy BBC NewsStaffPublished1 hour agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingimage captionSome of Friday's front pages focus on the future of Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, following claims he should have personally intervened to help evacuate Afghan interpreters, rather than let a junior minister make the phone call. "Bad call, minister" is the headline in the Daily Mail. It claims that the crucial phone call delegated to a junior minister "never took place" and suggested Mr Raab's job was "hanging by a thread".image captionThe foreign secretary is under "increasing pressure to resign", according to the Guardian, which says he is facing accusations that he "in effect disappeared" while on holiday for more than a week during Afghanistan's collapse. The paper says it has been told by some MPs in his own party that the foreign secretary's position was now "untenable".image captionThe Times reports that three of Britain's most senior civil servants, whose departments are overseeing the evacuation from Afghanistan, are on holiday. The paper says the permanent secretaries at the Foreign Office, the Home Office and the Ministry of Defence are all on leave. Meanwhile, it also suggests that the last British evacuation flight could leave Kabul in five days under an accelerated timetable.image captionThe Daily Telegraph leads on US President Joe Biden hitting back at what it calls a "torrent of criticism" from UK MPs over his country's withdrawal from Afghanistan. Mr Biden said the UK and other Nato allies "had a choice" to stay in Afghanistan but it had been a joint decision to leave.image captionA photograph of a mother handing her child to an American soldier at Kabul airport is splashed across the Metro. It says the woman was "begging" the soldier to save her daughter as the Taliban tightened their grip on Afghanistan. It describes how other women threw their babies over razor wire in the hope they would be put on a military flight out of the capital.image captionThe i looks at the results of a UK poll on the situation in Afghanistan, saying the results show that most voters believe the UK's 20-year mission in the country has been a waste of time and lives. It also says the poll shows people are divided on Mr Biden's decision to withdraw US troops.image captionThe UK's vaccine programme has saved nearly 100,000 lives, according to the Daily Express. It quotes Home Secretary Sajid Javid as saying the jabs have made a "life-changing difference to tens of millions of people". It adds that he has confirmed boosters will start next month for those most at risk.image captionScotland and Manchester United legend Denis Law is pictured on the front of the Daily Star, saying "I'll tackle terrifying dementia head on" after his diagnosis was revealed. The paper says "we are all United behind you, Denis".image caption"I will fight on for Stuart" is the headline in the Daily Mirror, which carries quotes from the dad of Stuart Lubbock, who was found dead in TV entertainer Michael Barrymore's pool in 2001. Terry Lubbock has vowed to continue his "fight for justice" after a man suspected of murdering his son was released by police without charge.image captionAnd the Financial Times reports that carmaker Toyota will slash production by 40% next month, citing a sudden surge in coronavirus cases in Vietnam and Malaysia for exacerbating a shortage of car parts.