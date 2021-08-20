Newspaper headlines: Evacuation efforts in Kabul and Al-Qaeda warning

Newspaper headlines: Evacuation efforts in Kabul and Al-Qaeda warningBy BBC NewsStaffPublished44 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingimage captionThe situation in Afghanistan continues to dominate the front pages. The Daily Telegraph quotes US President Joe Biden saying that "we might not get everyone out". The paper says the president has warned there is "risk of loss" in the evacuation amid fears that 100,000 Afghans could be left to face Taliban reprisals.image captionThe Times says thousands of UK allies entitled to come to Britain face being left behind unless the 31 August deadline for their evacuation is extended. It says the UK is pushing the US to delay its date for leaving Afghanistan with concerns 6,000 British and Afghan citizens have yet to get out. It carries a picture of a young child being handed to a US marine over the wall of Kabul airport.image caption"We should all hang our heads in shame" says the Guardian. It also carries a picture of a baby being handed to a soldier over a barbed wire fence. In a second story the paper reports that ministers hope teachers can help counteract the dangers of misogyny with school lessons on respect for women and healthy relationships.image caption"Our boys' last stand in Kabul" is the Daily Mail's take as it carries a picture of British paratroopers managing crowds at Kabul airport. The paper describes scenes of "anarchy and anguish" as it says there are fears the rescue mission could collapse.image captionThe Daily Mirror's headline says there is a "clear and present danger to UK" in a warning from the former commander of British forces in Afghanistan, Colonel Richard Kemp. The paper says security experts are warning of a resurgent Al-Qaeda - the group which carried out the 9/11 attacks.image captionThe Sun has a different way into the Afghanistan story as it reports the story of ex-soldier Ian Cameron who says he escaped a Kabul jail and made his way to a plane to get out of the country as militants seized control. "I broke out of jail and fled Taliban in my flip-flops" is the headline.image captionThe i weekend edition's headline says the UK is considering rescue squads to go into Afghanistan. It also says a Taliban spokesman has asked the UK and US for financial aid during an interview with the paper.image captionThe Financial Times leads with a vow from US President Joe Biden to get Americans out of Afghanistan, saying the US in working with the Taliban to ensure safe passage for those fleeing the country. Away from Afghanistan the paper reports that the competition watchdog has raised "serious concerns" about US computer chipmaker Nvidia's deal to buy British firm Arm.image captionThe Daily Express is one of the few to lead on a different story. It says a new "weapon" has been approved for use in the fight against Covid. Health Secretary Sajid Javid says an antibody cocktail called Ronapreve will be rolled out as soon as possible.image captionThe Daily Star says that "Xmas gets stuffed" as it says a worker shortage which has hit food outlets KFC and Nandos means turkey could be off the menu this festive season.Sign up for a morning briefing direct to your inbox