Newspaper headlines: Blair's attack on US exit, and UN aid warning

Once again the ongoing chaos in Afghanistan leads most of the morning's papers, with the Sunday Times focusing on comments from former UK prime minister Tony Blair who it says has attacked the "imbecilic" retreat of US, UK and Nato troops. The Times says there are fears of people being crushed to death at Kabul's airport. The paper also carries a story on a call for prisoners to be recruited to help end food shortages amid a labour crisis.

The Sunday Telegraph says former Labour premier Blair, who took Britain into Afghanistan, launched a "furious attack" on US President Joe Biden. It also quotes Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab saying that the UK needs to talk to countries like Russia and China as they can be a "moderating" influence on the Taliban.

The Sunday Mirror also focuses on the use of the word imbecile by Tony Blair, but also quotes him saying that jihadists worldwide will be cheering.

Its sister paper the Sunday People finds a different angle as it says a record number of Brits have offered rooms to Afghans. The headline is "refugees welcome in our homes".

The Observer carries a warning form the UN that Afghans face an "absolute catastrophe" without urgent aid. The paper says Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer is leading calls for Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab to resign over his handling of the crisis.

"Run for the border" is the headline on the mail on Sunday which carries an article from Defence Secretary Ben Wallace. In it he says time is running out and warns Afghans will have to make their own way to the borders if the US does not delay its exit from the country.

The Sunday Express quotes Armed Forces minister James Heappey telling veterans who served in Afghanistan they should be proud of what they accomplished despite the ongoing chaos.

Meanwhile, the Daily Star Sunday once again ploughs its own furrow as it reports on ghost hunters being terrorised by a ghost of the Yorkshire Ripper, Peter Sutcliffe.