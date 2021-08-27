Newspaper headlines: Brits die in Kabul and US prepares to strike back

Newspaper headlines: Brits die in Kabul and US prepares to strike backBy BBC NewsStaffPublished58 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingimage captionThe ongoing crisis in Afghanistan continues to lead many of the papers. The Daily Mirror focuses on news that two Britons and the child of another British person were killed in the bombing at Kabul airport on Thursday. The paper says elite Taliban fighters are reported to have entered the airport amid fears of a follow-up wave of attacks.image captionThe Daily Express takes a similar tone as it says the two Brits were killed "waiting for freedom". The paper says Boris Johnson has praised UK troops for their heroism in the race to evacuate people from Afghanistan.image captionThe Daily Mail says there are fears that Britain risks "the biggest hostage crisis in its history" after leaving 1,000 Afghan allies "at the mercy of the Taliban and Isis-K". The paper says Prime Minister Boris Johnson admitted he felt a "great sense of regret" about the many hundreds that UK forces had been unable to evacuate.image captionMeanwhile the Times says the US is preparing to "strike back" in response to the attack at Kabul airport, in which as many as 200 people died including 13 US marines. The paper says the Pentagon is planning retaliatory strikes against Isis militants in Afghanistan.image caption"Thousands abandoned to the Taliban" is the I's take for its weekend edition. The paper says at least 1,100 Afghans eligible for evacuation have been left behind as the civilian airlift ended. It says UK and US troops now face a dangerous exit from Kabul.image captionThe Guardian has a similar line, it says there is "fear and fury" as thousands are abandoned to the Taliban. Some people have described the rescue effort as "hugely mismanaged", it says.image captionThe Daily Telegraph says Boris Johnson has promised to "shift heaven and earth" to try to rescue those who served the UK in Afghanistan. But the prime minister said the attack at the airport "underlines the urgency" of Britain's military withdrawal, the paper says. Away from Afghanistan the paper says the NHS is getting ready to vaccinate children aged 12 to 15 in schools from next month.image captionThe Financial Times carries a picture from the aftermath of the bombing at Kabul airport on Thursday, but the paper leads on a call from the business secretary for firms to hire UK-based workers to fill a shortage of lorry drivers. Kwasi Kwarteng has written to businesses to encourage them to help those who "now face an uncertain future and need to find new employment opportunities" as furlough ends.image captionThe Daily Star goes in different direction as it leads on the news that Cristiano Ronaldo, widely considered one of the best footballers ever, is set to return to Manchester United. "The Second Coming of Cristiano" is the headline.Sign up for a morning briefing direct to your inbox