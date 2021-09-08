Newspaper headlines: New tax sparks spending concern and migrant-row anger

Newspaper headlines: New tax sparks spending concern and migrant-row angerBy BBC NewsStaffPublished10 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingimage captionThe fallout from the vote on a tax raise to pay for social care and the NHS leads several papers. The Financial Times says Boris Johnson has shrugged off a Conservative rebellion to secure the tax rise to pay for his NHS and social care plan. It says Labour voted against the plan, which it says will hit working graduates the hardest.image captionThe Guardian says the prime minister has been warned by experts and professionals that the "£12bn gamble" will not fix the care crisis. The paper says care sector leaders were concerned about "meagre resources" set out in the plans. The front page is one of several to carry a picture of British teenage tennis sensation Emma Raducanu who is through to the semi-finals of the US Open.image captionThe Daily Telegraph says there are concerns over how the cash raised by the new tax will be spent as, it says, the NHS is hiring an army of £200,000 bureaucrats.image captionThe i splashes on the latest on the Covid pandemic, reporting that the rapid rollout of booster vaccines will be "wrapped up by Christmas". The paper also says ministers may ditch mandatory Covid passports amid opposition from Tory MPs.image captionThe Daily Star is on punning form with an update on Geronimo the alpaca. It says that two vets have said the alpaca did not have Bovine tuberculosis while a government vet said there were scars. The headline is "TB or not TB? That is the question!"image captionThe Daily Mail leads on a letter from leading figures who are demanding that Met Police Commissioner Cressida Dick must not have her contract extended. The paper says "the disaster-prone" top officer is expected to be given a two-year extension. Signatories of the letter include Baroness Lawrence and Lady Brittan.image captionThe Daily Express leads on a "crackdown on crossings" as it says migrants will be turned back to France. The paper says Home Secretary Priti Patel has got tough over "French failings".image captionThe Times takes a different angle as it leads on "French anger at Patel plan to turn around migrants". It says the home secretary has "ordered officials to rewrite maritime law" to allow boats carrying migrants to be intercepted in the Channel - "deepening a diplomatic rift with France".image captionThe Daily Mirror goes with the headline "the deluded prince" as it says Prince Andrew is "utterly convinced" he will to return to royal duties amid sex assault allegations in the US. He has always denied any wrongdoing.image captionThe Sun leads on a story that a charity set up to honour Sir Winston Churchill has sparked a "woke" storm by changing its name and "erasing him from its website". The Winston Churchill Memorial Trust has rebranded itself as the Churchill Fellowship and removed pictures of the wartime prime minister from its website. "Our wokest hour" is the headline, playing on one of Churchill's famous quotes.image captionThe Metro leads on a gaffe from Gavin Williamson who confused Mancunian football star Marcus Rashford with England rugby player Maro Itoje, a Londoner. The paper describes the education secretary as gaffe-prone after he told an interviewer he had chatted with school meals campaigner Rashford, when in fact it had been Itoje - who helped provide 2,000 laptops to disadvantaged school children.Sign up for a morning briefing direct to your inbox