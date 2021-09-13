Newspaper headlines: 'Jabs blitz' for winter as over-50s 'get boosters'By BBC NewsStaffPublished1 hour agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingimage captionMany of the front pages focus on the expansion of the vaccine rollout. The Guardian says Boris Johnson will confirm on Tuesday the start of booster jabs for over-50s. The paper says the prime minister will set out a widespread acceleration of the vaccine programme, as well as signalling his opposition to any further lockdowns this year.image captionMost adults will be offered a Covid booster jab in the coming months, along with children over 12 being able to receive a first dose, reports the Times. The PM will confirm that 33 million adults over 50 will be offered a Pfizer or Moderna jab, says the paper, adding that people will be offered their third jab six months after their second and priority will follow the same list as the initial programme.image caption"Jabs blitz" is the headline in the Sun, which claims all over-50s will be offered a jab by Christmas. The paper adds that ministers approving jabs for 12 to 15 year olds has triggered a "row over consent".image captionThe move to begin offering vaccines to 12 to 15-year-olds next week is the focus for the i, which says ministers hope it will stop school closures and help bring the pandemic to an end.image caption"Jabs for kids in days" says the Daily Mirror, which quotes England's chief medical officer Prof Chris Whitty as saying the "benefit exceeded risk" because of the effects of disrupted education on mental health.image captionThe Metro says the decision to offer the vaccine to more children will make 3.2 million more youngsters eligible for the jab. It quotes Prof Whitty as saying it had been a "difficult decision" but was "an important and potentially useful additional tool to help reduce public health impacts' of school closures and quarantines".image captionThe same story is the focus for the Daily Telegraph, which says the government confirmed that parental, guardian or carer consent will be sought by healthcare staff prior to vaccination in schools, however consent will not be needed if the child is considered competent to make a decision by themselves.image caption"Return of the doom squad" declares the Daily Mail, which says Mr Johnson will warn the pandemic is "far from over" when he sets out his Covid winter plan later. The paper says the plan - for if the NHS comes under threat - includes compulsory masks, working from home and some social distancing. It adds that No 10 "even refused to rule out another lockdown".image captionHowever, the Daily Express says the prime minister is "confident" his winter blueprint will save the UK from being locked down again. It says Mr Johnson will "scrap many coronavirus curbs" later, including axing travel traffic light regulations.image captionThe Financial Times reports that the Treasury has "killed off" the PM's plan to build a tunnel between Scotland and Northern Ireland - estimated to cost at least £15bn. The paper says the move is part of a "crackdown" by the Treasury which is dealing with self-imposed public spending limits.image captionFinally, "have a day off, Tarquin" is the headline in the Daily Star, which suggests "posh morons" caused road chaos on Monday as "normal folk" tried to get to work. It features a picture of climate change protesters, who blocked five M25 junctions, causing long tailbacks and disruption for motorists.