Newspaper headlines: 'Shaming of the Met' and 'never let him out'

Image caption, "Never again" says the Daily Mirror, which reports growing demands for a radical overhaul of policing after the murder of Sarah Everard. Her killer, police officer Wayne Couzens, was sentenced to a whole life term on Thursday.Image source, Getty ImagesImage caption, The head of the Metropolitan Police is being urged to resign, reports the i paper. It says Cressida Dick is facing calls to step down over missed chances to stop Couzens. The police watchdog found he was nicknamed "the rapist" by colleagues, the paper adds.Image caption, An image of Dame Cressida looking sorrowful outside the Old Bailey leads the Daily Mail - above the headline "hanging her head in shame". The paper says Home Secretary Priti Patel did not back her - and her career is now "under serious threat".Image caption, The sentencing of Wayne Couzens culminates in the "shaming of the Met" says the Guardian. The force - Britain's biggest - has admitted to missed opportunities before Ms Everard was attacked, the paper adds. It says a simple number plate check could have linked Couzens to alleged previous offending.Image caption, Five serving police officers, including three from the Met, are under criminal investigation for allegedly sharing offensive material with Wayne Couzens, reports the Times. It says "misogynistic, racist and homophobic material" was shared between them on WhatsApp. Elsewhere, the paper reports Britain is in urgent need of trained butchers.Image caption, "Take him down... and never let him out" is the Metro's headline as it reports the sentencing.Image caption, The Daily Express leads with calls for better protection of women after Sarah Everard's killer is jailed for life. It says Home Secretary Priti Patel wants to "fundamentally" change how the police approach crimes against women.Image caption, Dame Cressida sought to reassure the public and restore trust in the police after the sentencing, reports the Daily Telegraph. It notes that new measures expected to be taken by the Met include preventing undercover officers working alone - the ruse deployed by Couzens to lure Ms Everard into his car.Image caption, Elsewhere, fuming motorists expressed displeasure - as their efforts to fill up in south London were thwarted by the filming of a Channel 4 drama starring James Nesbitt, says the Sun. The shoot for thriller Suspect took over a petrol station for seven hours, the paper says, amid the nationwide fuel crisis.Image caption, Warnings that shortages will ruin Christmas lead the Daily Star.