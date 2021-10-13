Newspaper headlines: Goods stuck at UK port, and Brexit deal offer
A number of Wednesday's papers lead with the EU's offer of a new deal on the part of the Brexit deal that covers Northern Ireland, the Northern Ireland Protocol.
For the Guardian, lifting up to 50% of post-Brexit customs checks on goods and over half of the checks on meat and plants is a bold proposal - with Brussels seeking to turn the page on the rancorous relationship with Boris Johnson.
But it adds that the olive branch will be extended in defiance of the French government, which has internally raised concerns about it.
According to the Daily Telegraph, EU sources have warned that the British demand to remove the role of European judges in overseeing the protocol is a "red line" and could cost Northern Ireland its access to the single market.
The Times and the i newspaper lead on the log-jam of shipping containers at Felixstowe port. The i has the headline: "Ships unable to dock and unload goods for Christmas".
A shipping boss tells the Times: "I don't want to sound like a Grinch, but there are going to be gaps on shelves this Christmas." The paper says toys, electronics, bikes and homeware items are understood to be affected.
Covid report
The Metro says ministers refused repeatedly yesterday to apologise for mistakes during the pandemic, following the damning report by MPs on their performance - and instead blamed victims for being too fat.
The Daily Mirror's front page has a picture of Boris Johnson painting on an easel while on holiday in Marbella.
But it says the country's in crisis and his deadly mishandling of Covid is being condemned by bereaved families and MPs. "Having fun, Boris"? its headline asks.
For its main story, the Daily Mail reports that the Health Secretary Sajid Javid is to tell GPs to tear up Covid rules to allow them to see more patients in person.
According to the paper, a package of measures will include scrapping the two-metre social distancing rule in surgeries, which ended months ago elsewhere, and relaxing onerous "enhanced cleaning" regimes.
Pictures of the Queen using a walking stick at a Royal British Legion service at Westminster Abbey yesterday appear widely. The Times reports that she had previously been pictured with a stick in 2003 and 2004 after knee surgery.
The Telegraph says it is understood the accessory was there yesterday simply for her comfort and not for any medical reason.
Finally, a man is claiming a world record for a pub crawl - after visiting 51 pubs in nine hours.
Matt Ellis had to drink a certain amount at each of his stops in Cambridgeshire to qualify.
But, the Sun says, Guinness World Records is set to adjudicate on his claim after he drank just four pints of beer in total, otherwise sticking to soft drinks.
According to the Mirror, Mr Ellis avoided alcohol out of respect for his health.
The 48-year-old tells the paper: "Maybe several years ago I would have made it with 51 alcoholic drinks - but not now."
