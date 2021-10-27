Newspaper headlines: Sunak's spending spree and 'the Bankers' Budget'By BBC NewsStaffPublished29 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, Unsurprisingly Wednesday's Budget features heavily in the morning's papers. The Guardian sums it up as "spend now, cut taxes later", and says that Chancellor Rishi Sunak intends to cut taxes before the next general election. The paper also says Mr Sunak has been criticised for a lack of green measures ahead of the COP26 summit in Glasgow.Image caption, "Sunak's spending spree" is the Times headline. It says that an extra £150bn is announced for public services, with public spending going to its highest sustained level "since before Margaret Thatcher". The paper reports that the spending will be paid for by better-than-expected economic growth and tax rises.Image caption, "The bankers' budget" is how the Daily Mirror describes it, under the headline "Champagne for the rich… real pain for the poor". The paper says that the "tax on bubbly [is] cut as the cost of living is set to soar".Image caption, "Cheers Rishi" is the headline on the Metro alongside a smiling picture of the chancellor raising a pint alongside Boris Johnson. It reports that Rishi Sunak "kept Britain's economic taps running" with the biggest beer tax cut for 50 years and a "£150bn public services binge".Image caption, The Daily Express strikes a similar tone as it says "Cheers! Rishi on a mission to cut taxes". It says in a "defining Budget for the nation's future" the chancellor has declared that it is time the Tories moved away from the Covid era "when the government was expected to have the answer to everything".Image caption, "The drinks are on us" declares the Daily Mail under a picture of Rishi Sunak and the prime minster lifting beer kegs. While the paper says business rates have been slashed and beer and Prosecco is cheaper it does have a warning for the chancellor: "Keep your tax cut vow".Image caption, "Hey, big spenders" is the headline for the Daily Telegraph, alongside a picture of Rishi Sunak and Boris Johnson. The paper says the chancellor has announced plans to take government spending to the "highest sustained level since the late 1970s" and declared the Conservatives the "real party of public services". It says in a an "attempt to prove his Tory grassroots credentials" Mr Sunak said it was his "mission" to cut tax further before the next election. The front page also carries a story on households facing a squeeze from inflation and flat wages.Image caption, The i refers to the chancellor as a "big spender" as it says he is taking the tax burden back to the 1950s. The paper reports Mr Sunak took advantage of an economic upgrade to raise state spending in every department. But it says that while universal credit cuts have been scaled back, "rising inflation is forecast to wipe out projected wage increases next year". It also says that green groups have criticised cuts to air passenger duty for domestic flights just days before the COP26 climate summit.Image caption, The Financial Times says the chancellor has backed Boris Johnson on spending by using his Budget to "pump more money into public services recovering from the Covid-19 crisis". The paper says taxes are heading to the highest level since 1950, but it adds that Mr Sunak concluded his speech by reassuring Tory MPs that he wanted to cut taxes before the next election. In his sketch Henry Mance says the chancellor played party politics by cutting the price of Champagne and says he and the PM have decided they are "pro-secco".Image caption, The Daily Star takes a different take on the 3p reduction of beer duty as it channels Hollywood film The Hangover. The paper says the teetotal chancellor "obviously has no idea how much a hangover costs".Image caption, "I ballooned to 15st on a diet of wine, beer and chicken wings" says singer Ed Sheeran in a Sun exclusive. He tells the paper he put on weight when he stopped touring but has shed five stone since stopping bingeing.Sign up for a morning briefing direct to your inboxYOU CAN HOP, BUT YOU CAN'T HIDE!: Join us for a classic Halloween filmTHE OUTLAWS: Stephen Merchant's brand new comedy-drama