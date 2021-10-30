Newspaper headlines: 'Rein in Macron', and soldier 'joked about murder'By BBC NewsStaffPublished1 hour agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, The fishing row and COP26 feature prominently on Sunday's front pages. The Sunday Telegraph reports that Boris Johnson has urged the European Union to "rein in" France as the British prime minister accused Emmanuel Macron of participating in a "pattern" of threats against the UK.Image caption, But scientists and environmentalists have called for Mr Johnson and Mr Macron to end the row over Anglo-French fishing rights amid fears the disagreement could overshadow COP26, the Observer reports. The UK is due to host 120 world leaders at the climate commit in Glasgow from Sunday. The PM has said COP26 could mark "the beginning of the end of climate change". However, the paper reports that there is "exasperation" among green groups and scientists at the way London and Paris have been embroiled in the fishing dispute. And the paper carries a rare front-page editorial which it has titled "We have just two weeks to avert disaster".Image caption, Elsewhere, the Sunday Express brands the PM "Boris the gladiator" as it pictures him amid the ruins of the Colosseum in Rome on its front page. The paper says Mr Johnson has urged the EU not to back France in the row and reports that the PM has argued that the future of humanity is threatened by rising global temperatures ahead of the "moment of truth" climate summit.Image caption, Ahead of COP26, the Sunday People leads with Ricky Gervais's calls for an immediate UK ban on importing hunt trophies. The paper says a photo of a shot polar bear will be projected by campaigners at the climate summit.Image caption, Moving away from COP26 and the Anglo-French fishing row, the Sunday Times continues its coverage of a British soldier accused of killing a 21-year-old Kenyan woman in 2012. According to the paper, the alleged killer, identified only as Soldier X, joked with fellow troops on Facebook about Agnes Wanjiru's murder. The paper describes several Facebook posts allegedly from Soldier X. The Army has been criticised for its inadequate response, the paper adds.Image caption, The lead story on the front of the Mail on Sunday is a report into a "massive cyber heist" involving jewellery firm Graff. The paper says Russian hackers have taken the personal details of world leaders, celebrities and billionaires, with 69,000 confidential documents being. The ransom is thought to be in the tens of millions of pounds, according to the Mail. Some files released so far relate to Donald Trump, Oprah Winfrey, David Beckham and Sir Philip Green.Image caption, Dominating the front of the Sunday Mirror is the Pride of Britain Awards, where Ed Sheeran performed a surprise duet with a girl who has survived meningitis. Seven-year-old Harmonie-Rose Allen won the Mirror Pride of Britain's Child of Courage award after she took on huge challenges to raise £100,000 for charity despite losing her limbs to the illness.Image caption, And the Daily Star Sunday says that Only Fools and Horses star Sir David Jason has named his voiceover for 1980s cartoon crimefighter Danger Mouse as his favourite career role, rather than Del Boy from the ever-popular Only Fools And Horses. "So sorry Rodders" is the paper's headline.Sign up for a morning briefing direct to your inboxYOU CAN HOP, BUT YOU CAN'T HIDE!: Join us for a classic Halloween filmTHE OUTLAWS: Stephen Merchant's brand new comedy-drama