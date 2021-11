Image caption,

"Halt migrants, France told" is the headline on the front of the Times as the paper leads with Mr Johnson's calls for Emmanuel Macron to stop migrants travelling to the UK from France. Nearly 1,200 people crossed the Channel in one day this week, the paper adds. The paper comments that relations between the two countries hit a new low on Friday as the PM accused France of failing to control its borders. Accompanying the article is a large image of people crossing the Channel in a small boat.