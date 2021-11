Image caption,

Moving away from Covid, the prime minister has been told that he cannot take the support of Conservative MPs for granted, according to the Guardian. It comes as Boris Johnson faces a rebellion over plans to scale back the social care cap. The government revealed last week that a cap on the cost of care would not take into account expenses paid for by local authorities, meaning tens of thousands of England's poorest pensioners face paying the same as wealthier people, the paper adds.