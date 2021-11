Image caption,

A new law will make killing a police officer or 999 worker punishable with a mandatory life sentence, the Daily Mail says. The "Harper's Law" is a victory for the campaigning widow of PC Andrew Harper, who died responding to a burglary, the paper reports. It says Lissie Harper "was left outraged" after three men who caused his death "smirked in the dock" as they were handed sentences as low as 13 years.