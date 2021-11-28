Newspaper headlines: Mandatory face masks and fears over 'pingdemic'By BBC NewsStaffPublished39 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, Most of today's papers focus on the two newly identified cases of the Omicron variant in the UK and a return of some anti-Covid measures in England as a result. The Sunday Telegraph is one of many papers that feature a front page picture of Boris Johnson at a hastily-called Downing Street news conference where he delivered the news.Image caption, The Sunday Mirror reports the news conference with a more critical tone. Its headline says "Mask up.. even you, Boris". The paper says it hopes the prime minister will follow his own rules, including an inset of a previous front page showing the PM going mask-free in a public place.Image caption, The Daily Star illustrates the Covid announcements with a picture of a face mask with the headline "The mask is back". Like the Mirror it alludes to previous occasions when the PM went without one and says: "Bozo may not like wearing masks but he's ruled they will be compulsory."Image caption, The Sunday Express also leads with the announcement that masks will be required in shops and on public transport. It says that Mr Johnson tightened these rules to "save Christmas".Image caption, The Sunday People leads with the headline "Beat mutant virus to save Christmas". Elsewhere on its front page it pictures Frankie Bridge and Snoochie Shy, both wearing several layers of clothing to keep warm and dry on the set of ITV's I'm A Celebrity - which has been beset by weather problems because of Storm Arwen. As the paper puts it ,"Well this never happened in the jungle".Image caption, The Mail on Sunday tackles the latest Covid developments with a different angle. It headlines "Now the woke 'blob' tries to ban Christmas". The paper reveals it has seen emails that show civil servants blocked the use of the word "Christmas" - because of fears it would offend minorities - in a planned publicity blitz that aimed to encourage students to get tested for Covid before returning to their families this December.Image source, EmpicsImage caption, There is a starkly different look to the Observer today, for a reason. It squeezes Covid news into the bottom half of its front page, so that it can give more room to properly show a picture of a mum and three children, who all drowned in the English Channel during the week. The picture and the story are set against a sombre black background.Image caption, The Sunday Times also combines Covid news - focusing on Christmas fears - with the touching testimony from a survivor of the Channel disaster last Wednesday. The 21-year-old sent a voice message to his mother reassuring her and asking her to "pray for me".IS THERE AN IDEAL POST-COVID DIET? How what you eat can help your recoveryCANADA'S MISSING CHILDREN: Who should be held accountable?