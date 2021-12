Image caption,

The Financial Times this weekend leads with a report on the prime minister's standards adviser demanding further details over the 11 Downing Street flat refurbishment. It reports that Downing Street confirmed that officials were liaising with Lord Christopher Geidt, who carried out an investigation into the funding of the refurbishment earlier this year. He cleared Mr Johnson of a conflict of interest over a donation from Lord Brownlow to pay for the rennovation, saying the PM appeared not to be aware of the arrangement with the peer. But documents released by the Electoral Commission show that Mr Johnson sent a WhatsApp message to Lord Brownlow in November last year to ask for extra money towards the works.