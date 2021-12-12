Newspaper headlines: 'Make or break week' for PM as quiz photo surfaces
By BBC News
Staff
- Published
In its detailed report on the Downing Street Christmas quiz on 15 December last year, the Sunday Mirror describes staff huddled by computers, conferring on questions and knocking back fizz, wine and beer from a local supermarket.
It says the quiz finished at 21:00 GMT but participants stayed on for a couple of hours to drink and chat - with a few allegedly moving around the building to mingle with colleagues.
It quotes one source as saying: "At the time we didn't even click that what we were doing was so severely wrong."
The Sun on Sunday carries further allegations that the prime minister flouted Covid restrictions last year.
It claims Mr Johnson broke three rules that were in place when he enjoyed a late-night dinner with his wife Carrie on 21 October last year.
It says the pair remained at a restaurant near Downing Street beyond a 22:00 curfew, he mixed with other diners and failed to wear a mask when leaving the table.
A spokesperson for No 10 has denied the curfew rules were broken, saying any delay leaving the restaurant would have been down to operational security reasons.
It's make or break week for the prime minister - according to the Sunday Express - with the nation's Christmas plans, and his own premiership, hanging in the balance.
Citing a "well-placed Tory source", it says defeat in the North Shropshire by-election on Thursday could lead to a vote of no confidence in the prime minister.
On a similar note, the Observer says controversies over Christmas parties at Downing Street and Tory sleaze have plunged Mr Johnson into a battle to save his premiership.
It carries details of an opinion poll which suggests Labour have surged into a nine-point lead over the Conservatives.
The Sunday Telegraph reports on what it says is a looming cabinet revolt over tougher Covid restrictions, referred to as Plan C.
A government source has told the paper that in the absence of more data about the Omicron variant, a series of senior ministers will seek to block what they view as the "slippery slope" of further curbs.
NHS staff have been told to start preparing for the mass vaccination of primary school children as young as five, according to the Sunday Times.
It says leaked documents from NHS England say parental consent will be needed before jabs are given to five to 11-year-olds.
- IN THE END, ALL THE MATTERS IS WHO BELIEVES HIM: A young man fights to prove his innocence
- WHAT NEXT FOR BARBADOS?: Life in the world's newest republic