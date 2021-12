Image caption,

The Daily Mirror's top story reports on the conviction of Savannah Brockhill, 28, for the murder of 16-month-old Star Hobson. The toddler's mother, and Brockhill's girlfriend, Frankie Smith, 20, was convicted of causing or allowing her child's death. The front page also features a photograph of what it calls a "raucous" Christmas party thrown by Tory aides in the party's Westminster headquarters during coronavirus restrictions last Christmas. The picture features 24 people including the Conservative's former candidate for London mayor, Shaun Bailey. A spokesperson for his campaign told the Mirror the "post-work event to thank campaign staff" was a "serious error of judgment" and apologised "unreservedly".