Some of today's front pages report on the spread of the new Covid-19 variant across the UK. The i's lead story reports that Omicron infections are now "out of control". It says that, in contrast with the Delta variant, there is twice the risk of infecting another household member if you are infected with Omicron. On Friday, the UK reported 93,045 new coronavirus cases. The UK's four nations are to hold a Cobra meeting this weekend.