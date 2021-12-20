Newspaper headlines: Confusion at Christmas and Covid curbs deadlock

Image caption,

Many of the papers focus on government discussions over whether to impose further Covid restrictions in response to the Omicron variant. The I headlines on "Christmas lockdown blocked by Johnson and cabinet" as it says that ministers demanded more data on the impact of Omicron during an emergency meeting. It says Prime Minister Boris Johnson is unlikely to impose restrictions before 25 December, but the paper understands that missing statistics about the severity of the variant will be available before then.