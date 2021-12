Image caption,

"Glad tidings for Christmas (but perhaps not New Year)" is how the Daily Telegraph puts it. The paper says that Mr Johnson has given Christmas gatherings the "green light" as there was not enough evidence on the risks from Omicron to justify tougher measures - but that could change before the end of 2021. The paper also reports on rules in Wales which mean people "may still visit the pub but face £60 fine if they dare to go to work" - with fines introduced for unnecessarily travelling to the office.