But government sources tell the Daily Telegraph that restrictions being brought in over New Year's Eve in England is "increasingly unlikely". One source told the paper that the "working assumption" among key Whitehall figures was that Boris Johnson would not order new curbs on socialising straight after Christmas - although it has not been ruled out. And a second source said a package of restrictions "doesn't look as likely as it was" after the latest data on Omicron.