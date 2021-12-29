Newspaper headlines: 'New hope' on Covid and 'year of the squeeze'By BBC NewsStaffPublished1 hour agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, Several of Wednesday's front pages suggest there could be a silver lining amid another day of rising Covid infections across the UK. The i's lead story says hospital cases are climbing, yet serious illness from Omicron "remains lower". But the paper also reports that NHS staff are "dropping like flies" due to the high Covid infection rates.Image caption, The Daily Mirror reports that despite the "huge surge" in Covid cases there is "growing belief that Omicron will not swamp NHS". "New year new hope," is its headline.Image caption, The Times also reports on the impact of staff shortages within the NHS due to Covid infections. The paper says that if the government follows calls by some scientists, hospitality bosses and Tory MPs to cuts the self-isolation period in England from seven to five days, then it could "stave off" an NHS staffing crisis.Image caption, "Cut isolation to five days" is the Daily Mail's headline. The paper also reports on the plea urging Prime Minister Boris Johnson to follow the US and "shrink" the quarantine period further.Image caption, "Worst of Covid is 'history'" says the Daily Express. The paper's lead story reports the belief of some scientists that the height of the pandemic is "finally over", because vaccines "reduce deaths". It also reports on the concern from a think tank suggesting that families across the UK will be £1,200 worse off in 2022 because of rising bills.Image caption, The Guardian says the Resolution Foundation is warning that that household across the UK will face the "year of the squeeze". The think tank says they are facing "stalling wages and rising tax and energy bills".Image caption, "Test & Trace tells people to isolate incorrectly" is the Daily Telegraph's lead. It reports that some people in England are still being told to quarantine for the full period of 10 days, "even though the government has said this can be cut to a week or less for most people, providing they test negative". The Telegraph also joins others in picturing cricketer Joe Root, who has said he will continue to be England's captain despite the team's "disastrous" defeat in the Ashes.Image caption, The Financial Times pictures the late Archbishop Desmond Tutu's daughter, Nontombi Naomi Tutu, speaking outside their family home in Cape Town. Remembrance services for the former Anglican archbishop will be held on Wednesday in Johannesburg. The FT's lead story reports 2021 has been a record year for companies across the world as they raised $12.1 trillion (£9 trillion) by selling stock, issuing debt and loans.Image caption, "Space warfare" is the headline in the Daily Star as it reports that China has complained to the UN - claiming satellites launched by Tesla boss Elon Musk had "a near-miss with its space station".