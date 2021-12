Image caption,

The conviction of socialite Ghislaine Maxwell on charges of grooming teenagers for abuse by financier Jeffrey Epstein remains in the headlines on Friday. But many of the papers focus on the potential implications for Prince Andrew, who is facing a civil case in the US brought by one of Epstein's victims. The i says the "spotlight" after the trial has fallen on the prince - Maxwell's former friend - who has always denied all the allegations against him.