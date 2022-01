Image caption,

But the Times says ministers are "confident" there is nothing in the data to justify the introduction of further Covid curbs in England, quoting comments by Steve Barclay and Edward Argar on Sunday. Ahead of this week's government review of England's Plan B measures and travel testing requirements, the paper reveals the Plan B curbs are "almost certain" to remain, but the rule requiring people to take a pre-departure Covid test before arriving in England is "likely" to be dropped.