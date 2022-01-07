Newspaper headlines: Fourth jabs not necessary, and holiday 'stampede'

Image caption,

Poitier's image is also leading the picture slot on the front of the Guardian. The paper's lead story centres on the acquittal of the Colston Four, who were cleared of criminal damage this week after tearing down a statue of Edward Colston in Bristol in June 2020. The Guardian says senior lawyers have accused the attorney general for England and Wales of "politically driven meddling" after Suella Braverman said she was considering referring the acquittal to the court of appeal.