Boris Johnson is due to announce his plan by March on how the country will live with Covid, according to the i. The paper is one of many to feature prominently government hopes that the UK is moving towards a new phase in the pandemic. The paper says No 10 has insisted the main focus remains tackling pressures on the NHS and public services. The PM's strategy, which the paper expects to be revealed in weeks, might include winding down testing, scrapping free lateral flow tests and cutting the Covid isolation period, the paper adds.