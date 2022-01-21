Newspaper headlines: Tory MPs retaliate in 'blackmail storm'
The Times reports that Tory MPs who've accused government whips of "blackmailing" them are considering whether to publish texts and a recording of a "heated conversation" to back up their claims.
One MP who wants Boris Johnson to go has told the Daily Telegraph that he'd like "the chief whip's head on a spike".
The backbenchers' assertions about the threats are strongly disputed in the Telegraph by a source involved in the whipping operation, who calls for a "shred of evidence".
The i newspaper declares that the prime minister's position is "precarious".
Its political editor suggests that Mr Johnson was never loved by his party but, while he was a winner, that didn't matter. Now polls suggest a fall in his popularity the Conservatives may demand a new leader.
But a cabinet minister says in the Guardian that Mr Johnson is increasingly confident that he would win in a vote of no confidence and calls the whipping row a "sideshow".
The Daily Mail insists that "the plot to unseat" him is "deflating faster than a punctured balloon".
The Telegraph describes head teachers as "defying" Mr Johnson by insisting children still wear masks in class, despite a change in the guidance.
The Mail says that this has "angered parents". The paper also reports that unions representing civil servants are at war with the prime minister over his call for Whitehall workers to return to work.
Meanwhile, the Daily Mirror questions the decision to relax the Covid rules, calling it "too much too soon," while the Guardian accuses Mr Johnson of not following the science.
According to the Daily Express, the Chancellor Rishi Sunak, is considering offering millions of people on low incomes £500 to help them pay their rising energy bills.
The Sun likens the grants to the direct payments made by Donald Trump during the Covid crisis.
On its front page, the Guardian examines US allegations that Moscow's intelligence services are recruiting Ukrainian officials to take over the government in Kyiv and co-operate with an occupying Russian force.
The claims, the paper suggests, indicate that Russia is preparing for a full-scale invasion.
The Times says that according to defence sources, Britain is considering sending hundreds more troops to Ukraine's Nato neighbours to act as a "deterrent",
The Mirror reports that an SAS unit is on standby to rescue any UK officials in Ukraine, if Russia does carry out an attack.
The Guardian's columnist Simon Jenkins warns against British involvement in Ukraine, insisting the UK has no business there and would only push up gas prices and or even trigger a bigger conflict.
And finally, fur is flying says the Financial Times, because of a decision by the authorities in Hong Kong to cull more than 1,000 hamsters under its Covid restrictions.
Volunteers have been rescuing the pets, signing petitions and even hiring private jets that cost more than $25,000 each (£18,395) to fly owners and their rodents out of the city.
