Most of the day's front pages feature the same picture of Prime Minister Boris Johnson. in which he is seen holding his birthday cake during a visit to a school Hertfordshire on 19 June 2020. The picture was taken hours ahead of another gathering at No 10 to celebrate the PM's birthday, which featured another cake. The Guardian reports that No 10 admitted that Carrie Johnson organised that gathering for the PM and up to 30 members of staff.