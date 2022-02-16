Newspaper headlines: Prince Andrew agrees settlement with Virginia Giuffre

Newspaper headlines: Prince Andrew agrees settlement with Virginia GiuffreBy BBC NewsStaffPublished26 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, Most front pages on Wednesday lead on Prince Andrew's settlement of a civil sexual assault case brought against him in the US by Virginia Giuffre (previously known as Virginia Roberts). The Guardian reports that the cost of the deal is expected to exceed $10m (£7.4m), but it will spare Prince Andrew "the humiliation of giving evidence in a trial" and it will protect the Royal Family "from further reputational damage".Image caption, Different figures are being reported about the undisclosed sum that will be paid to Ms Giuffre, who had been suing the Duke of York, claiming he sexually assaulted her on three occasions when she was 17. These allegation have been repeatedly denied by the duke. The Daily Mirror reports that Prince Andrew will pay £12m.Image caption, Similarly, the Daily Telegraph reports that the undisclosed amount of the settlement is "more than £12million" and it will use "money from the Queen". The paper adds that the terms of the deal "prevent either side from discussing the case or the settlement itself in public".Image caption, The Metro's front page headline reads: "Duke pays up at last". The paper reports that the out of court settlement comes "only a month after" Prince Andrew demanded a trial by jury. It goes on to say that the statement issued by Prince Andrew "contained no admission of guilt", but it "is said to have been demanded by the Prince of Wales to avoid a possible trial hanging over" the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.Image caption, "His final disgrace", says the Sun. The paper reports that the payout is of up to £12m. It pictures Prince Andrew and it reports that, according to senior sources, Andrew "will never return to the [Royal] family's front line".Image caption, The i newspaper also leads on Prince Andrew's settlement. It reports that the Palace "declines to comment on whether Queen will fund payout".Image caption, The Daily Express says "there's no way back" for the duke. It reports that "it is believed the Queen will help pay towards the deal in order to draw a line".Image caption, "Royal wrong'un pays out to sex victim he's never met. As you do" is the Daily Star's headline. The paper pictures Prince Andrew with Ms Giuffre and Ghislaine Maxwell.Image caption, Again, contrasting figures in today's front pages. The Daily Mail's headline is "Duke's final '£10 million' humiliation".Image caption, The Times pictures Prince Andrew, but its main story is that US President Joe Biden doubts that Russia will withdraw troops from the border with Ukraine. The paper reports that intelligence officials suggest that there is "no sign of de-escalation".Image caption, As tensions continue to grow, the Financial Times's lead says Russia's President Vladimir Putin is "open to talks", yet he "prolongs" the invasion threat against Ukraine. The paper goes on to report that Mr Putin was prepared to hold talks on intermediate nuclear missiles and confidence-building measures - if the US and Nato agreed to discuss "Moscow's grievances".'WOMEN WERE BANNED': The story of beauty queen Lea Campos' fight to become a refereeIN TUNE: An eclectic mix featuring classical favourites, lesser-known gems and a few surprises